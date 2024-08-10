ETV Bharat / snippets

'First Tea of Independent Morning': Sisodia Day After Release From Jail

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

'First Tea of Independent Morning': Sisodia Day After Release From Jail
Manish Sisoda with wife (X@@msisodia)

New Delhi: A day after being released from Tihar Jaill, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife, captioning it the "first tea of an independent morning...". This is his first post on X after being granted bail on Friday by the Supreme Court, which sharply rebuked the courts below saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Sisodia on Saturday shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea. "First tea of an independent morning... After 17 months," he said on X.

