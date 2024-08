Dindigul (TN): Two persons were killed in a blast in a fireworks-making unit in this district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened near Natham and the owner of the unit was absconding, police said.

The victims were identified as Kannan and Muneeswaran, both hailing from Sivakasi. Condoling their death, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to their families.