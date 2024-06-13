Fire In Chandni Chowk, 14 Water Tenders Rushed

ETV Bharat / snippets

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a shop in Chandni Chowk area of north Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No One was reported hurt as yet. "A call related to the fire was received at 5 pm from Chandni Chowk area. The fire was in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak in Chandni Chowk area," DFS chief Atul Garg said. Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

