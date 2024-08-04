ETV Bharat / snippets

Express Train Coach Catches Fire At Vizag Railway Station

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

Express Train Coach Catches Fire At Vizag Railway Station
Representational Image (ANI)

Visakhapatnam: A minor fire broke out in an empty train coach here on Sunday, which was quickly doused by the Waltair Railway Division personnel, an official said.

A fire broke out on coach B-7 of Bastar Express around 10 am, when it was set aside for cleaning in the Visakhapatnam station yard, the official added. "The minor incident which occurred in a single coach was immediately controlled," the official told PTI, adding that it was an empty rake. Further, he said that no other coach was affected.

FIRE IN TRAIN AT VIZAG STATION

