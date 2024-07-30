Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Ganja Inside House Compound

Shivamogga: A KPTCL engineer was arrested by the police for allegedly throwing ganja inside the compound of another engineer's house. The incident took place in Sagara. The accused has been identified as Shanthakumar Swamy.

Civil engineer Jitendra had complained that someone had placed packets of ganja inside the compound of his house on the night of July 13, police said, adding Swamy committed this act by sending a person. The police said a special team was formed and it apprehended Swamy and another accused Sanaullah. The duo was sent to judicial custody.