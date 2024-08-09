ETV Bharat / snippets

4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sikkim

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sikkim
Representative Image (File)

Gangtok: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Ritcher scale hit Sikkim early morning on Friday, officials said. The epicentre of the earthquake was 2 km from Soreng town in West Sikkim, they said. It struck at 6.57 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said.

Sikkim is located in the high-risk seismic zone IV of the Indian seismic zoning map. The state is spread out on the Himalayan mountain range with two main thrust faults, the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT) and Main Central Thrust (MCT) crossing the state.

Gangtok: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Ritcher scale hit Sikkim early morning on Friday, officials said. The epicentre of the earthquake was 2 km from Soreng town in West Sikkim, they said. It struck at 6.57 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said.

Sikkim is located in the high-risk seismic zone IV of the Indian seismic zoning map. The state is spread out on the Himalayan mountain range with two main thrust faults, the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT) and Main Central Thrust (MCT) crossing the state.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EARTHQUAKE HITS SIKKIMSIKKIM EARTHQUAKE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.