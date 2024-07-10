ETV Bharat / snippets

Denied iPhone, 18-year-old Dies By Suicide in Navi Mumbai

Thane: A youngster allegedly committed suicide in Navi Mumbai as his father did not buy him an expensive iPhone, police said on Wednesday. Sanjay Verma (18), a resident of Kamothe area, allegedly ended his life at his house late Monday night. As per the complaint filed by his father, the youngster wanted an iPhone costing about Rs 1.5 lakh. When his father bought him a low-cost Vivo phone, he got depressed. Around 11.30 pm on July 8, Sanjay allegedly hanged himself. A case of accidental death has been registered and autopsy report was awaited for further probe.