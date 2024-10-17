ETV Bharat / snippets

Dengue Outbreak Triggers Outrage In Nashik's Satpur Area

Nashik: The deaths of Madhu Nirmal and five-year-old Ayush Datar from dengue have sparked anger in Nashik’s Satpur area. Over 150 dengue cases were reported in September, with 40 people still ill. Residents criticised the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for delayed action and poor garbage management. Following inspections, officials found dengue larvae in 3,050 of 2,04,000 homes. The NMC has begun insecticide spraying and urged residents to remove stagnant water, use mosquito repellents, and introduce guppy fish to control breeding. Citizens are advised to seek immediate medical care if symptoms like fever or body aches appear.