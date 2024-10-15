Delhi Police Seize 104 Kg Firecrackers, Two Held

New Delhi: Two men were arrested here and a total of 104 kilograms of firecrackers were seized from their possession, Delhi police officials said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, police intercepted a motorcycle and apprehended the driver Mohammad Aakib (24). They inspected a white plastic bag on the motorcycle and found 10 kg of crackers concealed under the food items, a senior police officer said.

Akib revealed that he had procured the firecrackers from a warehouse owned by Talib Yusuf (46), the officer said. They nabbed Yusuf from his warehouse and seized 93 kg of firecrackers.