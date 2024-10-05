ETV Bharat / snippets

Delhi: Man Being Treated for Anxiety Jumps From Hospital Terrace, Dies

Delhi: Man Being Treated for Anxiety Jumps From Hospital Terrace, Dies
New Delhi: A 63-year-old patient died after allegedly falling from the terrace of a private hospital in Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday. The victim, a retired Delhi High Court employee, was being treated for anxiety and stress at the hospital in Mohan Garden area, they said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Friday when the man climbed onto the hospital's terrace on the fourth floor and jumped off, police said. He was taken to the emergency room, where he was declared dead. The CCTV footage is being reviewed and an inquest proceeding is underway, the police added.

