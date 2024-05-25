Delhi Lok Sabha polls: 60,000 police personnel, drones with CCTV deployed

The Delhi Police has deployed over 60,000 personnel on the ground to ensure peaceful, free and fair polling, while maintaining a strict vigil in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as voting began in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, on Saturday.

Sources said 51 paramilitary force companies and 13,500 home guards drawn from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are roped in.

Of the 2,628 voting centres, 429 are 'sensitive', which has additional deployment of personnel, drones and CCTV cameras.

The Delhi Police has recovered around Rs 14 crore of unaccountable cash since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.