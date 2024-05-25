ETV Bharat / snippets

Delhi Lok Sabha polls: 60,000 police personnel, drones with CCTV deployed

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 7:50 AM IST

Ahead of Lok Sabha election to all seven seats of Delhi, a flag march was carried out under the supervision of Special Commissioner of Police (law and order, zone II) Madhup Tewari in the South East and South districts, covering the areas of Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Industrial Area, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar and Tigri, on Friday.
Police personnel conduct a flag march, at Pandav Nagar in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi Police has deployed over 60,000 personnel on the ground to ensure peaceful, free and fair polling, while maintaining a strict vigil in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as voting began in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, on Saturday.

Sources said 51 paramilitary force companies and 13,500 home guards drawn from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are roped in.

Of the 2,628 voting centres, 429 are 'sensitive', which has additional deployment of personnel, drones and CCTV cameras.

The Delhi Police has recovered around Rs 14 crore of unaccountable cash since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

