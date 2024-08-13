ETV Bharat / snippets

Day 4: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation in Kashmir's Kokernag

The encounter in the forests of Kokernag in the Anantnag District of Kashmir entered its fourth day on Tuesday as security forces ramped up efforts to neutralize militants hiding in the area. The operation has claimed the lives of two army jawans and one civilian in the initial phase. The encounter began on August 10 during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. Since then, additional troops have been deployed to the Ahlan Gadole forest to intensify the search operations. Intelligence reports suggest militant movements in the higher regions.