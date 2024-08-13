ETV Bharat / snippets

Day 4: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation in Kashmir's Kokernag

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image (AIN)

The encounter in the forests of Kokernag in the Anantnag District of Kashmir entered its fourth day on Tuesday as security forces ramped up efforts to neutralize militants hiding in the area. The operation has claimed the lives of two army jawans and one civilian in the initial phase. The encounter began on August 10 during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. Since then, additional troops have been deployed to the Ahlan Gadole forest to intensify the search operations. Intelligence reports suggest militant movements in the higher regions.

The encounter in the forests of Kokernag in the Anantnag District of Kashmir entered its fourth day on Tuesday as security forces ramped up efforts to neutralize militants hiding in the area. The operation has claimed the lives of two army jawans and one civilian in the initial phase. The encounter began on August 10 during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. Since then, additional troops have been deployed to the Ahlan Gadole forest to intensify the search operations. Intelligence reports suggest militant movements in the higher regions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOKERNAG ENCOUNTERAHLAN GADOLE FOREST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.