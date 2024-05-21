Cyber Fraud: Scammer Poses As Telangana DGP, Threatens Hyderabad Businessman

Hyderabad: In multiple suspicious incidents in Hyderabad, scammers are threatening people from Telangana using the WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) of Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta. In such an incident, the scammer texted and called a Hyderabad businessman, claiming to be Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta. The scammer demanded Rs. 50,000 to dismiss a case allegedly filed against the businessman. The scammer used DGP Ravi Gupta's picture as their WhatsApp DP. The scammer also threatened the businessman's daughter, alleging involvement in a drug case and threatening arrest.