ETV Bharat / snippets

Cyber Fraud: Scammer Poses As Telangana DGP, Threatens Hyderabad Businessman

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

The scammer texted and called a Hyderabad businessman, claiming to be Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta. The scammer demanded Rs. 50,000 to dismiss a case allegedly filed against the businessman
Representational Image (Eenadu)

Hyderabad: In multiple suspicious incidents in Hyderabad, scammers are threatening people from Telangana using the WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) of Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta. In such an incident, the scammer texted and called a Hyderabad businessman, claiming to be Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta. The scammer demanded Rs. 50,000 to dismiss a case allegedly filed against the businessman. The scammer used DGP Ravi Gupta's picture as their WhatsApp DP. The scammer also threatened the businessman's daughter, alleging involvement in a drug case and threatening arrest.

TAGGED:

CYBER FRAUDTELANGANA DGP FAKE CALLHYDERABAD WHATSAPP FRAUD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.