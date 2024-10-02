ETV Bharat / snippets

Customs Officials Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max From Woman Passenger at Delhi Airport

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Customs Officials Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max From Woman Passenger at Delhi Airport
Apple iPhone 16 (AP)

New Delhi: 26 recently-launched iPhone 16 Pro Max have been seized by customs officials from a woman passenger at the international airport here, officials said. The woman had concealed the recently-launched hi-tech phones inside her vanity bag, wrapped in tissue papers, they said.

Based on intelligence inputs, a lady passenger travelling from Hongkong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag was intercepted at the IGI Airport, the officials said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The phones, attempted to have been smuggled into the country, are estimated to be worth over Rs 37 lakh.

New Delhi: 26 recently-launched iPhone 16 Pro Max have been seized by customs officials from a woman passenger at the international airport here, officials said. The woman had concealed the recently-launched hi-tech phones inside her vanity bag, wrapped in tissue papers, they said.

Based on intelligence inputs, a lady passenger travelling from Hongkong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag was intercepted at the IGI Airport, the officials said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The phones, attempted to have been smuggled into the country, are estimated to be worth over Rs 37 lakh.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPHONE 16 PRO MAXOFFICIALS SEIZE 26 IPHONE 16IPHONE 16 PRO MAX SEIZEDINDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.