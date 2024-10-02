Customs Officials Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max From Woman Passenger at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: 26 recently-launched iPhone 16 Pro Max have been seized by customs officials from a woman passenger at the international airport here, officials said. The woman had concealed the recently-launched hi-tech phones inside her vanity bag, wrapped in tissue papers, they said.

Based on intelligence inputs, a lady passenger travelling from Hongkong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag was intercepted at the IGI Airport, the officials said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The phones, attempted to have been smuggled into the country, are estimated to be worth over Rs 37 lakh.