Crack Develops On Dome Of Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

A small crack developed in the interior of the Vidhana Soudha dome.
Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: A small crack developed in the interior of the Vidhana Soudha dome. Is this crack confined to the inner ceiling of the dome? Or a deeper crack is not clear. This thin crack was found on the dome on the east side of Vidhana Soudha. It is said that water is leaking from this crack. It is also not known whether this is a pre-existing crack or a recent one.

Speaker UT Khader, said, "It does not come under our purview, but comes under the Public Works Department. However, I will bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister."

VIDHANA SOUDHA IN KARNATAKACRACKS DEVELOPEDCRACKS VIDHANA SOUDHA DOMESPEAKER UT KHADER

