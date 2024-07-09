ETV Bharat / snippets

Court Issues Production Warrant For Kejriwal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

CBI formally arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on June 26.
CBI formally arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on June 26. (ANI)

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday issued a production warrant for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure his appearance in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case on July 12.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued direction for physical production of Kejriwal, lodged in Tihar jail, after taking cognisance of the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED). The federal probe agency has named Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party as accused in the supplementary chargesheet that was filed on May 17 this year.

