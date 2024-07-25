Cops Seize 900 KG Beef From Vehicle In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; One Booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was booked after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The beef, worth Rs 8.8 lakh, was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, he said. "The vehicle's driver Ansar Shaikh (23) was booked under section 325 and sub-section 5(b)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act," the Shivur police station official said.