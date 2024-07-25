ETV Bharat / snippets

Cops Seize 900 KG Beef From Vehicle In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; One Booked

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

One person was booked after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was booked after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The beef, worth Rs 8.8 lakh, was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, he said. "The vehicle's driver Ansar Shaikh (23) was booked under section 325 and sub-section 5(b)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act," the Shivur police station official said.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was booked after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The beef, worth Rs 8.8 lakh, was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, he said. "The vehicle's driver Ansar Shaikh (23) was booked under section 325 and sub-section 5(b)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act," the Shivur police station official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

900 KG BEEF SEIZED IN MAHARASHTRACOPS SEIZE 900 KG BEEF FROM VEHICLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.