Congress MLA Zubair Khan Dies in Alwar

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Four-time Congress MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh seat, Zubair Khan, breathed his last in Alwar on Saturday morning. Khan, 62, was sick for some time.

Khan's wife Shafia Zubair informed that he breathed his last at 5.50 am. She said that Khan's funeral will take place in Ramgarh, Alwar, this evening.