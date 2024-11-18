ETV Bharat / snippets

Cold, Dry Conditions Prevail In Kashmir

Srinagar: Cold conditions prevailed in Kashmir Monday morning with a dip in night temperatures. The meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted dry weather for this week. Kashmir experienced its first snow in higher reaches including the ski resort Gulmarg last week whereas rains lashed the plains. It ended the prolonged dry spell. The valley witnessed over 70 percent rainfall deficit the previous month.