Cloudburst in J&K; Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 minutes ago

Srinagar: A cloudburst in Ganderbal district of Kashmir has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on Sunday. The traffic on Srinagar-Leh road has been suspended till further notice due to road damage at Kacherwan in Ganderbal district, said an official of the traffic control room.

He said the road was damaged due to cloudburst during the intervening night. Some buildings, including residential houses, have suffered damage due to the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst. Authorities are on the ground to provide help and assistance to those in need.

