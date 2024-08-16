ETV Bharat / snippets

Church Vicar Dies of Electric Shock While Lowering National Flag

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Church Vicar Dies of Electric Shock
Representational Photo (ANI)

Kasaragod: A church vicar, identified as Fr. Shins (30), died from an electric shock while lowering the national flag at Mulleria Infant St. Jesus Church on Thursday around 6 pm. He served as the vicar of St. Mary's Church in Delampadi and had just returned to Mulleria Church after a mass.

Kasaragod: A church vicar, identified as Fr. Shins (30), died from an electric shock while lowering the national flag at Mulleria Infant St. Jesus Church on Thursday around 6 pm. He served as the vicar of St. Mary's Church in Delampadi and had just returned to Mulleria Church after a mass.

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHURCH VICAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.