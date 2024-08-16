ETV Bharat / snippets

Church Vicar Dies of Electric Shock While Lowering National Flag

Kasaragod: A church vicar, identified as Fr. Shins (30), died from an electric shock while lowering the national flag at Mulleria Infant St. Jesus Church on Thursday around 6 pm. He served as the vicar of St. Mary's Church in Delampadi and had just returned to Mulleria Church after a mass.