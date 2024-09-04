ETV Bharat / snippets

Boy Dies After Getting Stuck in Machine Belt at Biscuit Factory

author img

By PTI

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Boy Dies After Getting Stuck in Machine Belt at Biscuit Factory
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Thane: A three-year-old boy died after getting stuck in a machine belt at a biscuit factory in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident took place at Ambarnath on Monday, an official said. "Ayush accompanied his mother to the biscuit factory where she supplies tiffin. He tried to pick up a biscuit from the machine belt but got stuck in it. The factory staff pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Police said. The body of the victim was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

