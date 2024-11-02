ETV Bharat / snippets

Bomb Scare On Bihar Sampark Kranti Express Train In UP's Gonda

Bomb Scare On Bihar Sampark Kranti Express Train In UP's Gonda
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Gonda (UP): A bomb scare on the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train, travelling from Darbhanga to New Delhi, triggered panic among passengers and security personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Friday evening.

"Following a tip-off from the Delhi Control Room, security forces, including the GRP and the RPF, were immediately alerted. The train was halted at Gonda Junction at 7:30 pm and thoroughly searched by a bomb disposal squad," Gonda Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Narendra Pal Singh said.

Despite the search, no suspicious objects or explosives were found, officials said. The train was eventually allowed to proceed to its destination.

