Maharashtra: 3 Workers Seriously Injured In Blast At Factory In Palghar

Palghar: Three workers were seriously injured in an explosion in a factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district late on Wednesday night, police said. The victims have suffered over 70 per cent burns and are being treated in a local hospital, an official said. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that firefighters are trying to douse the fire that erupted due to the blast.