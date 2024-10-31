ETV Bharat / snippets

Maharashtra: 3 Workers Seriously Injured In Blast At Factory In Palghar

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Palghar: Three workers were seriously injured in an explosion in a factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district late on Wednesday night, police said. The victims have suffered over 70 per cent burns and are being treated in a local hospital, an official said. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that firefighters are trying to douse the fire that erupted due to the blast.

Palghar: Three workers were seriously injured in an explosion in a factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district late on Wednesday night, police said. The victims have suffered over 70 per cent burns and are being treated in a local hospital, an official said. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that firefighters are trying to douse the fire that erupted due to the blast.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PALGHAR FACTORY BLASTMAHARASHTRA FACTORY EXPLOSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.