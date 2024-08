BJP Announces Election Manifesto Committee for Upcoming J&K Assembly Polls

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Unit of BJP announced an Election manifesto Committee for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh is the Chairman of this committee, a BJP spokesperson said.

Its members include Dr Narinder Singh, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Sham Lal Sharma, Shakti Raj Parihar, Sunil Sharma, Vibodh Gupta, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Priya Sethi, Ch. Talib Hussain, Devender Singh Rana, Sunil Sethi, Abhinav Sharma, RS Pathania, Girdhari Lal Raina, Rafiq Wani, Surinder Ambardar, Sanjita Dogra, Sunil Prajapati, Javed Kakroo, Farooq Reshi and Niaz Andrabi. RS Pathania is the coordinator.