Bihar: 5-Year-Old Carries Gun to School, Shoots Another Student

Supaul (Bihar): A five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun on Wednesday and opened fire on another child, leaving the Class 3 student injured, police said. The boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his bag.

According to SP, Shaishav Yadav, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. The bullet hit his arm. The injured boy has been rushed to a hospital." We are trying to find out how the boy managed to carry it to the school in the Lalpatti area."