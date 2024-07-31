ETV Bharat / snippets

Bihar: 5-Year-Old Carries Gun to School, Shoots Another Student

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Bihar: 5-Year-Old Carries Gun to School, Shoots Another Student
Representative Image (Getty Image)

Supaul (Bihar): A five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun on Wednesday and opened fire on another child, leaving the Class 3 student injured, police said. The boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his bag.

According to SP, Shaishav Yadav, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. The bullet hit his arm. The injured boy has been rushed to a hospital." We are trying to find out how the boy managed to carry it to the school in the Lalpatti area."

