ETV Bharat / snippets

Bengal Govt Names Manoj Pant As Chief Secretary

author img

By PTI

Published : 13 hours ago

Bengal Govt Names Manoj Pant As Chief Secretary
Bengal Govt Names Manoj Pant As Chief Secretary (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday appointed senior bureaucrat Manoj Pant as chief secretary, an official said. The order came less than 24 hours after Pant, who was the finance secretary, was shifted to the Irrigation and Waterways Department.

Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, will succeed Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, who retires on Saturday. Prabhat Kumar Mishra will replace Pant in the finance department. Gopalika, a 1989-batch IAS officer who was scheduled to retire on May 31, got an extension of three months.

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday appointed senior bureaucrat Manoj Pant as chief secretary, an official said. The order came less than 24 hours after Pant, who was the finance secretary, was shifted to the Irrigation and Waterways Department.

Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, will succeed Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, who retires on Saturday. Prabhat Kumar Mishra will replace Pant in the finance department. Gopalika, a 1989-batch IAS officer who was scheduled to retire on May 31, got an extension of three months.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANOJ PANT BENGAL CHIEF SECRETARY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.