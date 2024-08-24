ETV Bharat / snippets

2 Arrested For Making Obscene Comments On Female Candidates For UP Constable Recruitment Exam

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

2 Arrested For Making Obscene Comments On Female Candidates For UP Constable Recruitment Exam
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bhadohi: Police arrested two men for allegedly making obscene comments on female candidates going to take the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination here, police said on Saturday.

SHO of the Aurai police station Sachchidanand Pandey said the men were allegedly making obscene remarks on female candidates going to the Ram Sajeevan College examination centre.

He said that the arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar Saroj (22) and Omkar Saroj (35), residents of Vasudevpur of the same police station. The SHO said that on the complaint of head constable Raj Kumar Yadav, an FIR was registered on Friday regarding the incident.

Bhadohi: Police arrested two men for allegedly making obscene comments on female candidates going to take the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination here, police said on Saturday.

SHO of the Aurai police station Sachchidanand Pandey said the men were allegedly making obscene remarks on female candidates going to the Ram Sajeevan College examination centre.

He said that the arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar Saroj (22) and Omkar Saroj (35), residents of Vasudevpur of the same police station. The SHO said that on the complaint of head constable Raj Kumar Yadav, an FIR was registered on Friday regarding the incident.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT EXAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.