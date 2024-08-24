2 Arrested For Making Obscene Comments On Female Candidates For UP Constable Recruitment Exam

Bhadohi: Police arrested two men for allegedly making obscene comments on female candidates going to take the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination here, police said on Saturday.

SHO of the Aurai police station Sachchidanand Pandey said the men were allegedly making obscene remarks on female candidates going to the Ram Sajeevan College examination centre.

He said that the arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar Saroj (22) and Omkar Saroj (35), residents of Vasudevpur of the same police station. The SHO said that on the complaint of head constable Raj Kumar Yadav, an FIR was registered on Friday regarding the incident.