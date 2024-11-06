Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur's Tengnoupal District

Imphal: Security forces recovered arms and ammunition in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district during search operations, police said on Wednesday.

The recovered items, which were seized from the Samukom area, include two pistols, three locally made cannons (pompis), eight 7.62 mm live rounds, two pistol rounds, nine IEDs, eight grenades, 36 hand grenades and two walkie-talkie sets, a statement said.

Tengnoupal district, which shares a porous border with Myanmar, is believed by security agencies to be a key route for illegal arms trafficking and drug smuggling, with its thick forests often serving as hiding spots for such activities.