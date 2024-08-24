ETV Bharat / snippets

Ambala Woman Found Engulfed In Flames, Rushed To Hospital

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Ambala: A 32-year-old woman was found engulfed in flames in an empty plot of land here on Saturday, police said.

The woman suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital of Ambala. Due to her critical condition, she was later referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh for treatment, they said.

According to police, some shopkeepers nearby noticed the woman was engulfed in flames in an empty plot of land. They tried to extinguish the fire but the woman was severely burnt, police said. The police are investigating the matter, they added

