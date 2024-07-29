ETV Bharat / snippets

Advocate Held For Raping Woman In Navi Mumbai

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

Advocate Held For Raping Woman In Navi Mumbai
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Thane: A well-known advocate was arrested by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly raping a woman from Kolhapur, an official said on Monday.

He was held after the woman lodged a complaint at Rabale police station on July 27 claiming she was sexually assaulted in a car at an isolated place in early 2024, the official said.

The advocate has been charged with rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code, he said. The accused has been remanded in police custody for three days.

Thane: A well-known advocate was arrested by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly raping a woman from Kolhapur, an official said on Monday.

He was held after the woman lodged a complaint at Rabale police station on July 27 claiming she was sexually assaulted in a car at an isolated place in early 2024, the official said.

The advocate has been charged with rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code, he said. The accused has been remanded in police custody for three days.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ADVOCATE HELD FOR RAPING WOMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.