Advocate Held For Raping Woman In Navi Mumbai

Thane: A well-known advocate was arrested by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly raping a woman from Kolhapur, an official said on Monday.

He was held after the woman lodged a complaint at Rabale police station on July 27 claiming she was sexually assaulted in a car at an isolated place in early 2024, the official said.

The advocate has been charged with rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code, he said. The accused has been remanded in police custody for three days.