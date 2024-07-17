ETV Bharat / snippets

Accident In Ramagundam Coal Mine; Two Killed

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

Representational photo (Getty Images)

Ramagundam (Telangana): Two workers died on the spot while two others escaped with minor injuries due to an accident at Ladnapur Opencast-2 in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district in Telangana, police said.

Eyewitnesses said that the adjacent mounds collapsed while a fitter and three other workers were repairing the pipeline to stop the leakage. General Mazdoor Vidyasagar died of suffocation along with Fitter Venkateswarlu who got stuck in the mounds when they collapsed. Among the other two workers, Srinivas Raju and Sammayya escaped with minor injuries. The two bodies stuck in the mud were shifted to the Godavarikhani Government Hospital, they added.

