Telangana Govt Announces Rs 1 Cr, Group-2 Job For Paralympics Bronze Medallist Deepti Jeevanji

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 6 hours ago

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Jeevanji Deepti, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Jeevanji Deepti, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Jeevanji Deepti, who won the bronze medal in the 400m T-20 race at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The Chief Minister met Deepti here and presented her with a bouquet of flowers. He announced as a cash prize of Rs one crore on behalf of his government and Rs 10 lakh for the coach. Deepti will also be given a Group-2 job and 500 yards of land in Warangal.

Her hometown is Kalleda village in Warangal district and she comes from a poor family. Deepti has made the entire country proud with her achievement.

