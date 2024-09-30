ETV Bharat / snippets

Sachin Tendulkar Returns On Cricket Field Through International Masters League

Hyderabad: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will be back to playing on the 22 yards via a six-team International Masters League (IML), the inaugural edition of which is set to be played this year. The tournament will feature cricket stars from six nations – India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka. Former legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.