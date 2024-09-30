Hyderabad: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will be back to playing on the 22 yards via a six-team International Masters League (IML), the inaugural edition of which is set to be played this year. The tournament will feature cricket stars from six nations – India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka. Former legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.
Sachin Tendulkar Returns On Cricket Field Through International Masters League
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli (IANS)
Hyderabad: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will be back to playing on the 22 yards via a six-team International Masters League (IML), the inaugural edition of which is set to be played this year. The tournament will feature cricket stars from six nations – India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka. Former legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.