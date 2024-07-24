ETV Bharat / snippets

Paris 2024 Olympics: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Tennis Competition

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Paris 2024 Olympics: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Tennis Competition
Paris: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday because of tonsillitis. The 22-year-old from Italy posted on social media that he was advised by a doctor that he should sit out the Summer Games.

The draw for Olympic tennis is on Thursday. Matches begin on Saturday.

"Missing the Olympics is a big disappointment given that it was one of my main goals this season," Sinner wrote in Italian. "I couldn't wait to have the honour of representing my country in this extremely important event."

