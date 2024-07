Paris (France): Indian rower Balraj Panwar made the heartbreaking exit after finishing fifth in the quarterfinal clash of the men's singles scull event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

Balraj Panwar finished the race with timing 07:05:10 minutes in quarterfinal four while the third touched the finishing line in 06:54:17. However, he will compete in the C or D semi-final which will decide his ranking in the event.