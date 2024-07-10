Pakistan Cricket Board Sacks Wahab Riaz And Abdul Razzaq As National Selectors

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board has sacked former cricketers Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from its selection committee in the wake of the team's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign last month.

Wahab and Razzaq were a part of a committee, which had no chairman and included the national team captain, head coach and a data analyst.

Wahab went to the T20 World Cup with the team as senior team manager. The board outlined no reasons for sacking Wahab and Razzaq. Former Test batters Muhammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq are the two remaining national selectors on the panel.