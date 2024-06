London (England): Novak Djokovic will compete in the upcoming Paris Games, the Serbian Olympic Committee confirmed.

Djokovic had knee surgery after withdrawing from the French Open ahead of the quarterfinals and said he hoped to return to competition as soon as possible.

The Serbian committee said in its announcement that Djokovic had confirmed he will play in Paris. It will be his fifth Olympics. The 37-year-old Djokovic had said surgery on his right knee went well.