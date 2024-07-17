Mohammed Shami Starts Bowling In Nets As He Recovers From Injury

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami resumed bowling in the nets as he is recovering from the injury. He shared a video on his Instagram handle where can be bowling a few deliveries very cautiously in the nets.
Shami last appeared in Indian colors during the 2023 ODI World Cup final and was away from the game for eight months. He had said that he had played the entire tournament taking injections. He successfully completed surgery in England on February 26.
The right-arm pacer is likely to return in India' squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.