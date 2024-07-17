ETV Bharat / snippets

Mohammed Shami Starts Bowling In Nets As He Recovers From Injury

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami resumed bowling in the nets as he is recovering from the injury. He shared a video on his Instagram handle where can be bowling a few deliveries very cautiously in the nets.
Mohammed Shami bowling in nets (Screengrab from Mohammed Shami's Instagram post)

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami resumed bowling in the nets as he is recovering from the injury. He shared a video on his Instagram handle where can be bowling a few deliveries very cautiously in the nets.

Shami last appeared in Indian colors during the 2023 ODI World Cup final and was away from the game for eight months. He had said that he had played the entire tournament taking injections. He successfully completed surgery in England on February 26.

The right-arm pacer is likely to return in India' squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami resumed bowling in the nets as he is recovering from the injury. He shared a video on his Instagram handle where can be bowling a few deliveries very cautiously in the nets.

Shami last appeared in Indian colors during the 2023 ODI World Cup final and was away from the game for eight months. He had said that he had played the entire tournament taking injections. He successfully completed surgery in England on February 26.

The right-arm pacer is likely to return in India' squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

TAGGED:

MOHAMMED SHAMIINDIA TOUR OF AUSTRALIASHAMI INJURY UPDATEMOHAMMED SHAMI STARTS BOWLING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.