Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has awarded reigning champion Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai side with additional Rs 1 crore on Monday.

Mumbai produced another emphatic performance against the Rest of India (RoI), which saw the reigning Ranji Trophy champions take a massive first-innings lead of 121 runs en route their first win in Irani Cup since 1997-98. Notably, Mumbai won the Irani Cup game after prolonged gap of 27 years.