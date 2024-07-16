Karnataka: Legislative Council Congratulates Rahul Dravid: Requests For Honor from State Government

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday congratulated former head coach Rahul Dravid for Team India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. BJP member DS Arun proposed in the council that the Indian cricket team and Dravid should be congratulated for winning the T20 World Cup this time.

MLC DS Arun said Rahul Dravid inspired the team to win the World Cup. Congress member Prakash Rathore agreed to the proposal to congratulate Dravid. Then Chairman Basavaraja Horatti announced that the House would approve this proposal. The Chairman said Surya Kumar Yadav has also been congratulated.