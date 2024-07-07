India's Campaign At Canada Open Ends With Priyanshu Rajawat's Semi-finals Exit

Calgary: India's run at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament came to an end with Prolific shuttler Priyanshu Rajaswat going down against France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals here on Saturday. The French Shuttler secured a comprehensive victory against the Indian, who was coming into the game making the biggest upset of the ongoing edition, in two successive sets.

World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.