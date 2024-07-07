Calgary: India's run at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament came to an end with Prolific shuttler Priyanshu Rajaswat going down against France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals here on Saturday. The French Shuttler secured a comprehensive victory against the Indian, who was coming into the game making the biggest upset of the ongoing edition, in two successive sets.
India's Campaign At Canada Open Ends With Priyanshu Rajawat's Semi-finals Exit
World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.
Calgary: India's run at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament came to an end with Prolific shuttler Priyanshu Rajaswat going down against France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals here on Saturday. The French Shuttler secured a comprehensive victory against the Indian, who was coming into the game making the biggest upset of the ongoing edition, in two successive sets.
World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.