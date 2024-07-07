ETV Bharat / snippets

India's Campaign At Canada Open Ends With Priyanshu Rajawat's Semi-finals Exit

India's run at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament came to an end with Prolific shuttler Priyanshu Rajaswat going down against France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals here on Saturday.
World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

