Halle (Germany): World number one Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden title on grass by beating Polish Hubert Hurkacz in the Halle Open final. The 22-year-old secured victory in two straight sets, but needed two tiebreakers to beat his rival 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2).

The Australian Open champion improved his record to 38-3 this year. The Italian reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic, who failed to win a title as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.