England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Makes Unwanted History By Conceding 38 Runs In One Over

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

File photo of England spinner Shoaib Bashir (ANI Photo)

Worcester: Spinner Shoaib Bashir made unwanted history when he conceded 38 runs in an over in an English county championship match. Bashir, playing for Worcestershire, was put away for 5 sixes by Dan Lawrence, playing for Surrey.

The sixth ball of Bashir's over was sent so far down the leg side that it went for five wides, and there was worse to follow for Bashir when he overstepped with his next delivery, giving away a no-ball and therefore two runs along with a single for Lawrence. With Lawrence off strike, Bashir actually managed a dot ball with his last delivery.

