Defence Personnel, Doctors Among Participants Of Second Edition of IndianOil Race Across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The second edition of Race Across India is all set to bring people from all walks of life including Armed Forces, doctors and visually impaired cyclists. The race starts from October 10 in Srinagar and will conclude at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, traversing through 12 states and a variety of terrain.

Among the visually impaired participants are Sagar Vasant Bodake and Ajay Lalwani from Nashik. While Bodake's cycling achievements span over 11,500 km across Maharashtra, including challenging routes like Dadar to the Statue of Unity, Lalwani has successfully completed Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai in 7 days and Mumbai-Kashmir-Kanyakumari-Mumbai in 45 days.