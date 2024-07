Canada Open 2024: Priyanshu Rajwat Stuns Anders Antonsen To Enter Semi-final

Calgary (Canada): India’s in-form men’s singles shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat got the better of World No. 4 Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 in the quarterfinal lasting an hour and 19 minutes to enter semifinals at Canada Open 2024 in Calgary on Friday.

Earlier, he defeated World No. 24 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in round of 32 and World No. 33 Takuma Obayashi in last-16 on his way to the semifinals. Priyanshu will now face Alex Lanier of France for a spot in the finals.