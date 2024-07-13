ETV Bharat / snippets

Bravo Open | Sriram Balaji And Gonzalo Escobar Advance To Final Of Men’s Doubles

N Balaji and Gonzalo Escobar Entered Into Final Of Bravo Open
File Photo: N Sriram Balaji (ANI Pictures)

Braunschweig (Germany): N Sriram Balaji and Gonzalo Escobar cruised into the final of the Bravo Open on July 12.

The top-seeded pair was up against the fourth-seeded duo of Denys Malchanov of Ukraine and Matwé Middelkoop of the Netherlands. The Indo-Ecuadorian pair pocketed the first set by 6-3 but it was a tough fight in the second set. During their dominating win, the pair hit seven aces while conceding none.

They will next face Sander Arends and Robin Haase in the finals who beat the Argentinian pair in the semis.

