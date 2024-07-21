BCCI To Provide Rs 8.5 Crore To IOA For Paris Olympics: Secretary Jay Shah

New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced financial assistance to the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their campaign.

The Paris Games will begin from July 26."I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign," Jay Shah wrote on 'X'. "To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!" As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris.