ETV Bharat / snippets

BCCI To Provide Rs 8.5 Crore To IOA For Paris Olympics: Secretary Jay Shah

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 7:31 PM IST

BCCI To Provide Rs 8.5 Crore To IOA For Paris Olympics: Secretary Jay Shah
Representational photo (ANI)

New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced financial assistance to the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their campaign.

The Paris Games will begin from July 26."I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign," Jay Shah wrote on 'X'. "To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!" As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris.

New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced financial assistance to the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their campaign.

The Paris Games will begin from July 26."I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign," Jay Shah wrote on 'X'. "To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!" As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BCCIJAY SHAHIOAPARIS OLYMPICSOLYMPICS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.