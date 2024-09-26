Anurag Thakur Reveals His Wish To Set Up Cricket Museum

Pune: The former President of BCCI, Anurag Thakur asserted that he wanted to set up cricket museum in Dharamshala similar to Blades of Glory, a renowned museum of cricket memorabilia in Pune.

During his visit to the Blades of the Glory museum, Thakur said, "I wanted to set up such a museum but I could not, Rohan Pate did it. We are now adding some more attractions like a food court, handicrafts and a cricket museum. An area of 15000 square feet has been earmarked for the museum and exploring collaboration with Blades of Glory in setting up this museum.