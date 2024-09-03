ETV Bharat / snippets

Abhay Hadap Elected as Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 6 hours ago

Abhay Hadap was elected as MCA secretary. He defeated Suraj Samant
Newly elected MCA secretary Abhay Hadap and MCA President Ajinkya Naik pose for shutterbugs (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Abhay Hadap, who was backed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, was elected as MCA Secretary here on Tuesday.

The election for the post of Secretary was necessitated after Ajinkya Naik was elected to the post of MCA President, following the demise of Amol Kale.

Hadap, who polled 196 votes defeated his rival Suraj Samant by 55 votes in the election held at the Wankhede Stadium. Known for his work in Mumbai maidans and the one who is always approachable, Hadap has promised that he will take Mumbai Cricket forward. Hadap was congratulated by Ajinkya Naik.

